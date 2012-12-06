Ex-Connecticut worker poisons supervisor's oatmeal over evaluation

WATERBURY, Connecticut (Reuters) - A former Waterbury parks department employee was free on bail on Thursday after being charged with poisoning his supervisor’s oatmeal after a disagreement about the worker’s job performance.

William Lampron, 43, of Naugatuck was accused of sprinkling his manager’s breakfast with a chemical substance called SpeedyDry, which is used for soaking up spills on roadways, said Waterbury Police Captain Chris Corbett.

“It’s a granular substance that looks like sand or brown sugar,” Corbett said.

After eating the laced oatmeal, the supervisor suffered severe stomach problems. He has since recovered.

SpeedyDry, which Lampron is accused for taking from a shelf at his job site, contains crystalline silica, which can cause cancer, Corbett said.

Lampron had argued with the supervisor, who accused Lampron of slacking off as his retirement date approached, Corbett said. After the poisoning incident in October, Lampron was placed on administrative leave. On Monday, he resigned.

He was charged on Wednesday with felony assault and reckless endangerment, and was freed after posting $5,000 bail, Corbett said. If was not known whether Lampron, who is due in court next week, has a lawyer, police said.