Exalenz launches new breath test to detect H. pylori bacteria
#Health News
July 15, 2013 / 12:21 PM / in 4 years

Exalenz launches new breath test to detect H. pylori bacteria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Exalenz Bioscience, a developer of diagnostic systems that use a patient’s breath to detect gastrointestinal and liver conditions, launched BreathID Hp, a next generation device in the company’s BreathID product line.

U.S.-Israeli Exalenz said on Monday BreathID Hp offers a specific, non-invasive test for H. pylori.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately two thirds of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori, which is often undiagnosed and untreated. It is the leading cause of peptic ulcers and is known to increase the risk of gastric cancer.

Exalenz also said it has formed in the United States a new direct sales and clinical support organization, designed to better address customer needs.

BreathID Hp is a compact system that can fit on a small table or countertop and is compatible with electronic medical records (EMR).

The test takes 10-15 minutes to complete and deliver results, enabling the physician to immediately prescribe treatment if necessary. The system can also be used to test if the H. pylori bacteria has been eradicated.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
