FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blackstone to buy Excel Trust for about $2 billion
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
April 10, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Blackstone to buy Excel Trust for about $2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Real estate investment trust Excel Trust Inc EXL.N said it would be bought by Blackstone Property Partners LP, part of Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), for about $2 billion in cash.

Blackstone Property will pay $15.85 per share, a premium of about 15 percent to Excel’s closing price on Thursday. Excel’s shares were trading at $15.81 before the bell on Friday.

Excel has about 38 retail properties housing supermarkets, drug stores and department stores.

The company’s biggest tenants include Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N), Ross Stores Inc’s (ROST.O) Ross Dress for Less chain and Publix Super Markets Inc (PUSH.PK).

“Appetite for high-quality retail real estate is strong with cap rates and REIT stock multiples approaching historic levels and we did not believe the market accurately reflected the value of the assets,” Excel Chief Executive Gary Sabin said in a statement.

The deal was announced shortly after General Electric Co (GE.N) said that Blackstone Group and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) would buy most of the assets of GE Capital Real Estate in a deal valued at about $23 billion.

Real estate has overtaken private equity as Blackstone’s most high-profile and lucrative business, and the company now has the world’s biggest private real estate investment business.

Real estate accounted for 43 percent of Blackstone’s economic net income in 2014.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC was financial adviser to Excel, while Eastdil Secured/Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Barclays advised Blackstone.

Latham & Watkins LLP was Excel’s legal counsel. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP was the legal adviser to Blackstone.

Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.