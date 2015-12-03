Excelerate Energy got takeover offer in November, no sale imminent-CEO

A LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) tanker is seen behind a port in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

ROME (Reuters) - U.S. gas shipping company Excelerate Energy received a takeover offer in November but its chief executive said no sale was imminent and the firm was considering all options including a share listing in future.

Rob Bryngelson would not name the potential buyer but said Excelerate attracted similar offers on a monthly basis but the company’s owner has shown little interest in selling.

“There is nothing imminent. Are there ongoing discussions ? Sure,” he said, speaking on the sidelines of the CWC World LNG Summit.

“We’ve had banks, infrastructure funds, MLPs (Master Limited Partnerships), interest from suppliers. Nothing has really tickled our fancy yet and let me make it clear we’re not actively marketing our company,” he said.

Excelerate, founded by Oklahoma billionaire George Kaiser, currently owns nine floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals.

“We have a great shareholder who has put a lot of equity into the company so we haven’t needed financial support from the markets at all,” he said.

“Our view has been until all our ships are committed it’s too early.”

The CEO said Excelerate expects to lock in its last free vessel with a deal in Bangladesh in the first quarter next year.

Excelerate, which holds a 50 percent share of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) market, is in talks to pick off one or two distressed LNG tankers for conversion into FSRUs, aiming to expand its fleet, Bryngelson said.

Low LNG tanker rental rates at around $30,000/day mean many owners are losing money on ships dependent on spot charter business, offering bargains as owners are keen to sell.