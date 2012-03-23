FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exclusive: Providence Equity shopping Newport Television
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 23, 2012 / 7:32 PM / 6 years ago

Exclusive: Providence Equity shopping Newport Television

Lisa Richwine, Peter Lauria

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Providence Equity Partners is shopping Newport Television, the group of 56 television stations it acquired in 2008, to potential buyers, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

According to the sources, the private equity firm has retained Moelis & Co to “explore strategic alternatives,” including a possible sale of the company. One of these sources described the process as in its “real early stages” and said it was premature to talk about bidders or valuation.

Representatives for Providence and Moelis & Company declined comment.

Providence acquired Newport Television from Clear Channel Communications for $1 billion in March 2008. Most of that was financed with debt, however, with Providence only committing $260 million of equity to the purchase price.

Newport Television owns 56 stations located in 24 mid- to small-sized markets across the country. Included among them are Albany, New York; Bakersfield, California; Cincinnati, Ohio; and Memphis, Tennessee. The group includes stations affiliated with every major network: 10 CW, eight Fox, seven NBC, and six each for ABC and CBS, among others.

A deal for Newport Television, if completed, would mark the latest in a new wave of merger activity among local TV station owners. Last fall, Sinclair Broadcast Group bought a total of 15 stations from Freedom Communications and Four Points Media for a combined $585 million. Around the same time, E.W. Scripps Co bought nine stations from McGraw-Hill Cos Inc for $212 million.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Peter Lauria; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.