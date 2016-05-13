Exco Resources evaluating restructuring and other options

(Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Exco Resources Inc said on Friday it formed a special committee to evaluate strategic alternatives, including in-court or out-of-court restructuring.

The company’s shares were down 26 percent at $1.29 before the bell.

Exco joins dozens of U.S. shale companies forced to restructure debt after a near-60 percent slump in oil prices since mid-2014 eroded cash flows.

The Dallas-based company, valued at about $495 million as of Thursday’s close, had long-term debt of $1.32 billion on March 31, according to a regulatory filing.

Exco said in March its borrowing limit had been cut by about 13 percent to $325 million.

The company, which has reported a loss for the last five quarters in a row, has a number of big-name shareholders including billionaire investor Wilbur Ross and well-known contrarian investor Prem Watsa.

The special committee will also evaluate options such as divestitures and restructuring of its gathering, transportation and certain other contracts, the company said on Friday.

Exco has retained Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP as its legal adviser.

Up to Thursday’s close of $1.75, the company’s shares had risen about 40 percent this year, tailing a recent rally in oil prices.