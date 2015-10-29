FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
October 30, 2015 / 12:00 AM / 2 years ago

Florida executes man convicted in fatal stabbing of family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida executed on Thursday a man convicted of fatally stabbing his young daughter, his ex-wife and two of her relatives in a jealous rampage 30 years ago, marking the state’s second execution this year, its corrections department said.

Jerry Correll, 59, was killed by injection at 7:36 p.m. (11:36 GMT) in the execution chamber at Florida State Prison, said Department of Corrections spokesman McKinley Lewis.

Reporting by Bill Cotterell; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Sandra Maler

