Florida executes man convicted in fatal stabbing of family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Reuters) - Florida executed on Thursday a man convicted of fatally stabbing his young daughter, his ex-wife and two of her relatives in a jealous rampage 30 years ago, marking the state’s second execution this year, its corrections department said.

Jerry Correll, 59, was killed by injection at 7:36 p.m. (11:36 GMT) in the execution chamber at Florida State Prison, said Department of Corrections spokesman McKinley Lewis.