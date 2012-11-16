FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas executes man convicted in stabbing deaths of teen, toddler
November 16, 2012 / 2:25 AM / 5 years ago

Texas executes man convicted in stabbing deaths of teen, toddler

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Texas executed a Houston man on Thursday convicted in the 1988 killing of a teenager and her toddler cousin, a prison spokesman said.

Preston Hughes, 46, was convicted of stabbing to death 15-year-old Shandra Charles and her 3-year-old cousin, Marcell Taylor, in a vacant field near his apartment complex.

Hughes was executed at 7:52 p.m. Central Time. He was the 40th inmate executed in the United States this year and the 15th in Texas.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Eric Walsh

