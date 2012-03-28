FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas executes man who beat baby boy to death in 2001
March 29, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 6 years ago

Texas executes man who beat baby boy to death in 2001

Corrie MacLaggan

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas man was executed on Wednesday by lethal injection for beating a 10-month-old boy to death in Dallas in 2001, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jesse Hernandez was babysitting 10-month-old Karlos Borja and Karlos’ 4-year-old sister while their mother was at work when he assaulted both children. The girl survived injuries to her face and head, but her brother died a week after the beating.

Hernandez, 47, was the fourth person executed this year in Texas and the 12th inmate put to death this year in the United States.

Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

