Texas executes man who beat baby boy to death in 2001

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas man was executed on Wednesday by lethal injection for beating a 10-month-old boy to death in Dallas in 2001, according to a spokesman for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jesse Hernandez was babysitting 10-month-old Karlos Borja and Karlos’ 4-year-old sister while their mother was at work when he assaulted both children. The girl survived injuries to her face and head, but her brother died a week after the beating.

Hernandez, 47, was the fourth person executed this year in Texas and the 12th inmate put to death this year in the United States.