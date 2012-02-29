FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona executes murderer who killed his adoptive mother
February 29, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 6 years ago

Arizona executes murderer who killed his adoptive mother

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - An Arizona man convicted of killing his adoptive mother while on a three-day prison release in 1984 was put to death by lethal injection on Wednesday.

Robert Henry Moormann, 63, was pronounced dead at 10:33 local time at the state prison complex in Florence, about 60 miles southeast of Phoenix, state officials said.

Moormann was serving a sentence of nine years to life at the Florence prison when he was given a 72-hour compassionate furlough in January 1984 to visit with his mother.

Authorities said Moormann bound and gagged the 74-year-old woman at the motel where she was staying, before he strangled and stabbed her. He later chopped the body up and disposed of the parts in dumpsters throughout Florence.

Later on Wednesday, a Texas man who confessed to being the ringleader of a ruthless band of murderers is set to be executed by lethal injection.

George Rivas, 41, is scheduled to be put to death at a prison in Huntsville, Texas sometime after 6 p.m. local time.

Moormann is the first inmate executed in Arizona this year and the 29th since the death penalty was reinstated there in 1992.

He was the fifth person to have been executed in the United States so far this year, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Tim Gaynor and Greg McCune

