Exhibit looks at superheroes' New York roots

NEW YORK - An exhibition exploring the roots of some of the world’s best known superheroes opens at the New-York Historical Society this week.

The “Superheroes in Gotham” exhibit is showing costumes, comic books and sketches of the likes of Superman, Batman and Spider-Man and looking at how their stories began in New York.

“This is an exhibition that really traces the roots of the superhero to New York’s own history,” Louise Mirrer, president of the New-York Historical Society, said.

“Superheroes in Gotham” runs Oct. 9 to Feb. 21.