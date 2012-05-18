FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scottish jewelry show commemorates Norway tragedy
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
May 18, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

Scottish jewelry show commemorates Norway tragedy

Ian MacKenzie

3 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - The 77 people killed by Anders Behring Breivik in Norway last year have been commemorated in a display of specially commissioned jewelry which opened on Friday at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

Curator Rose Watban said 16 established or up-and-coming jewelers in Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark and Scotland were contacted to create items “inspired by a place they love, as well as draw inspiration from each other’s work”.

Special wooden boxes of Scottish ash wood were sent to the artists to fill them with objects and materials reflecting their chosen places to form a “three-dimensional sketchbook of their observations” and produce an item of jewelry.

Each box was then sent on anonymously to another of the artists to create a piece of jewelry inspired by the first recipient.

Norwegian jeweler Ingjerd Hanevoid received her box on the day of the massacre in which eight people died in a bomb attack in Oslo and 69 young people attending a camp were slaughtered by gunfire on an island near the capital.

Breivik is currently on trial. He admits the killings but denies criminal guilt, arguing the killings were necessary since his victims were “traitors” who promoted Muslim immigration and multiculturalism, thereby threatening Norwegian ethnic purity.

“Ingjerd’s response was to create 77 beautiful pearl pins to commemorate the victims and reflect her sense of despair,” Watban said.

She said the exhibition, “A sense of place, new jewelry from Northern Lands” which runs in the museum’s main hall to September 16, was initiated by jeweler Beth Legg as part of a doctoral project at the Edinburgh College of Art.

“In this diverse group of new work, we can observe poetic response to feelings of belonging through the language of making,” Legg said.

Watban, senior curator of applied arts and design at the museum, said the austere exhibition was “very Nordic - I think jewelry from that area has quite a different aesthetic from jewelry from Germany and The Netherlands, for example, which we tend to be more familiar with as contemporary work.”

“So I think some of these pieces are actually quite challenging.”

She said she would like the exhibition to go on show in the Nordic countries after Edinburgh, and possibly purchase - money forthcoming - some of the items for the museum’s own collection of contemporary jewelry.

Editing by Paul Casciato

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.