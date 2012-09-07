Ex-Im Bank approves $2 billion loan for UAE nuclear plant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Export-Import Bank said on Friday it has authorized a $2 billion direct loan to the Barakah One Company of the United Arab Emirates to purchase U.S. equipment and construction service to build a nuclear power plant.

“In addition to bolstering American jobs, Ex-Im Bank will make history by backing the construction of the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian peninsula,” Fred Hochberg, President of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, said in a statement.