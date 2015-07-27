Exor says Glass Lewis recommends vote against PartnerRe-Axis tie-up

MILAN (Reuters) - Proxy adviser Glass Lewis has recommended that PartnerRe PRE.N investors vote against the reinsurer’s planned merger with Axis Capital Holdings (AXS.N), saying a rival buyout bid by Italian holding company Exor (EXOR.MI) was superior, Exor said on Monday.

“Given the existence of what we believe to be a superior offer from Exor for both common and preferred shareholders of PartnerRe, we believe shareholders should oppose the proposed merger with Axis,” Glass Lewis said in comments quoted by Exor in a statement.

The recommendation comes days after another leading proxy advisor, ISS, said it had “significant concerns” about a combination of PartnerRe and Axis and also urged PartnerRe’s shareholders to vote against the deal.

PartnerRe investors will vote on the proposed tie-up on Aug. 7.