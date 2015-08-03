Exor signs definite agreement to buy PartnerRe for $6.9 billion

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor (EXOR.MI) said on Monday it had signed a definitive agreement to buy PartnerRe PRE.N for $6.9 billion, ending a prolonged battle for the reinsurer and trumping a rival bid from Axis Capital Holdings (AXS.N).

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family, said it would pay $137.50 for each PartnerRe share and also offer a $3 special dividend per share.

PartnerRe shareholders were supposed to vote on the previously agreed merger with Axis at a meeting on Aug. 7, but that meeting had been canceled after the two reinsurers decided to terminate their merger agreement, Exor said.