EXOR first half profit jumps on PartnerRe inclusion

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian holding company EXOR (EXOR.MI) on Monday reported a 96 percent jump in first-half profits, boosted by the first-time inclusion of reinsurer PartnerRe in its accounts and higher dividends from its other investments.

The investment holding of Italy's Agnelli family, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) and trucks and tractor maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI), reported a consolidated profit for January-June of 430.3 million euros ($481 million), up from 219.3 million the previous year.

Its net asset value stood at $11.5 billion, down from $13.4 billion at the end of last year. The holding reiterated it expects to report a profit for 2016.

EXOR is planning to move its base to the Netherlands in a move which documents showed could allow the Agnellis to reduce their majority stake in the holding without losing their grip on the company.

($1 = 0.8947 euros)