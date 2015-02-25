FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Agnelli family seeks buyers for Cushman & Wakefield: WSJ
February 25, 2015 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's Agnelli family seeks buyers for Cushman & Wakefield: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Italy’s Agnelli family, which controls Cushman & Wakefield Inc, is putting the world’s third-largest real estate company up for sale, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

Exor SpA (EXOR.MI), the Agnelli family’s holding company, has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to find a buyer, the WSJ said on Tuesday.

The Agnelli family, which currently owns 81 percent of the company, paid $565.4 million for a 67.5 percent stake in Cushman & Wakefield 8 years ago, according to the WSJ.

The sale could fetch as much as $2 billion, it added.

“There is currently no transaction to disclose, nor guarantee that such a review may result in any transaction involving Cushman & Wakefield,” a Cushman & Wakefield spokesman said.

Exor SpA, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in New York; Additional reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Andre Grenon and Lisa Shumaker

