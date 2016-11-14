FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2016 / 11:51 AM / 9 months ago

EXOR says merger with Dutch holding to go ahead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - EXOR (EXOR.MI) said on Monday a planned merger will go ahead with a Dutch-based subsidiary that will allow the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family and top investor in Fiat Chrysler (FCHA.MI) to move its domicile to the Netherlands.

EXOR said no creditors had opposed the merger and shareholders who did had exercised withdrawal rights within the 400 million euro ($430.48 million) ceiling set on cash to be paid to them.

EXOR in July announced it would be following in the footsteps of Fiat Chrysler and register as a Dutch company via a cross-border merger.

After fully acquiring U.S. subsidiary Chrysler to create the world's seventh-largest carmaker, Fiat two years ago took the politically sensitive decision to shift away from Italy.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini and Jason Neely

