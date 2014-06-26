FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Expedia to buy online car rental reservation company
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
June 26, 2014 / 9:20 PM / 3 years ago

Expedia to buy online car rental reservation company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) on Thursday said it plans to buy Auto Escape Group, a European car rental booking company.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Expedia, which operates the Hotels.com, trivago and Hotwire websites, said the addition would expand its CarRentals.com brand internationally.

Auto Escape, which has offices in Hamburg, Germany and Pertuis, France, has nearly 300 suppliers in 125 countries and offers reservations through its Auto Escape and Car del Mar brands.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.