Expedia to buy online car rental reservation company

(Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) on Thursday said it plans to buy Auto Escape Group, a European car rental booking company.

Financial terms were not disclosed. Expedia, which operates the Hotels.com, trivago and Hotwire websites, said the addition would expand its CarRentals.com brand internationally.

Auto Escape, which has offices in Hamburg, Germany and Pertuis, France, has nearly 300 suppliers in 125 countries and offers reservations through its Auto Escape and Car del Mar brands.