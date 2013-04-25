Expedia profit beats on strong hotel bookings

Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi poses for a portrait during the 2010 Reuters Travel and Leisure Summit in New York February 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Online travel agency Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong growth in hotel bookings.

Adjusted net income fell to $35.3 million, or 25 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $36.9 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. (link.reuters.com/qep67t)

Revenue jumped 24 percent to $1.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $967.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross bookings increased 16 percent. Bookings for hotel rooms rose 28 percent, while those for air tickets increased 9 percent.

Expedia’s shares rose 4 percent to $67.77 in after-hours trading.