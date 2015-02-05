FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Expedia Inc quarterly profit falls short of estimates
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 5, 2015 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Expedia Inc quarterly profit falls short of estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Expedia Inc (EXPE.O) reported a fourth-quarter profit below analysts’ expectations, due in part to currency headwinds.

The travel services company, which recently slipped behind The Priceline Group (PCLN.O) to become the world’s second largest by bookings, earned about $66.0 million last quarter, or $0.50 per diluted share.

Analysts estimated, on average, the company would earn $1.01 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported about $79.4 million in foreign exchange losses on cash, its equivalents and short-term investments last quarter. Gross bookings grew 24 percent year-over-year, or 27 percent when excluding foreign exchange losses, Expedia Inc said.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.