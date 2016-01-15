FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Experian gets third-quarter revenue boost from North America
January 15, 2016 / 8:31 AM / in 2 years

Experian gets third-quarter revenue boost from North America

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Credit data company Experian Plc reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue at unchanged exchange rates, helped by strong growth in its North America and Latin America businesses.

Experian, which generates about half its revenue in North America, reported a 6 percent revenue rise from the region, driven by demand for its credit and consumer services.

Revenue from Latin America was up 7 percent at constant currency rates.

The stock was the biggest gainer on the FTSE-100 index on Friday, climbing as much as 5 percent.

”Experian continues to perform better than the local economies in Latin America, group organic revenue growth has

accelerated, and we think it will benefit further from the economic recovery in its two main regions of North America and the UK & Ireland,” analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove wrote in a note.

Experian, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said if current exchange rates prevail, it expects a hit on EBIT of about 11 percent for the year ending March 31, and a further hit of about 3 percent next year. [nRSO9542La]

The Brazilian real depreciated almost 33 percent against the dollar during the last year while the euro fell 10 percent.

Latin America is Experian’s third-biggest market by revenue, after Britain and Ireland, and the United States.

Shares in the company were up 2.6 percent at 1160 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

