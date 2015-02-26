Oil cash crunch to squeeze rigs, operators out of business

OSLO (Reuters) - Offshore drilling rig operators are facing a cash crunch as oil firms hold back work and the shakeout will put vessels and possibly some operators out of business, Claus Hemmingsen, chief executive of Maersk Drilling, said.

Rig firms are already delaying or cancelling vessel orders and some may have to merge while smaller, more speculative operators may struggle to refinance their debt, Hemmingsen told Reuters in an interview on Thursday.

Rig firms that drill offshore wells have been among the hardest hit in the oil service sector since crude prices dropped by half, because exploration is usually the first expense cut. The sector’s troubles are aggravated by an abundance of capacity as new vessels ordered during the boom times are being delivered.

“When the companies on the top of the food chain, the oil firms, have a problem retaining their profit, it puts tremendous pressure on the industry,” Hemmingsen said.

“This downturn has already taken a toll on some and it will last a while yet, so we’ll see at least mergers, if not acquisitions, and we will see some of the smaller, more speculative drilling contractors getting into significant problems servicing their debt,” he added.

Day rates for the most advanced, deepwater rigs that peaked at over $650,000 per day less than two years ago are now below $400,000.

Transocean (RIG.N), which operates the world’s biggest offshore fleet, made a net loss in the fourth quarter while top rival Seadrill’s (SDRL.OL) bottom line nearly halved as both wrote down the value of their business and earned lower revenue.

Hemmingsen said that some operators are already in talks to delay or cancel orders, even if construction has already started. Firms are also planning to scrap older vessels.

“Rebalancing is too much to ask in the short run but we’ve seen plans to scrap 15 to 20 rigs and I think that’s just the beginning,” he said.

Trade publication Rigzone said that fleet utilization has fallen to 78 percent in January from 82 percent a year earlier, almost entirely due to new vessels entering the market.

Hemmingsen said Maersk Drilling, a unit of shipping conglomerate AP Moeller Maersk (MAERSKb.CO), would keep all but one of its rigs in the market and was in talks to secure contracts but expected some idle time.

The firm is also maintaining its 2018 net operating profit after tax target of $1 billion, although Hemmingsen said this would require more vessels and the current environment was not conducive for new orders.