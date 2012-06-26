FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, 2 hurt in BP natgas blast in Colorado
June 26, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

One dead, 2 hurt in BP natgas blast in Colorado

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A BP logo is seen on a petrol station in London November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

(Reuters) - One person was dead and two others injured in an explosion Monday at a BP natural gas compressor station in western Colorado, the company said on Tuesday.

Local media said the facility is the Pinion compression station, part of BP’s Durango, Colorado, operations near Bayfield.

BP confirmed it was their facility, but had no further immediate information.

Local emergency services also confirmed the death and injuries.

The Durango Herald, quoting a local BP spokeswoman, said the plant was shutdown and there was no remaining threat to workers or the public. Eleven workers were on site at the time of the blast, the paper said.

Reporting by Eileen Houlihan, Janet McGurty and Edward McAllister; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Marguerita Choy

