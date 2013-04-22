Suspected Boston bomber charged with using weapon of mass destruction

BOSTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors charged the surviving man suspected of bombing the finish of last week’s Boston Marathon with one count of using a weapon of mass destruction and one count of malicious destruction of property resulting in death, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The charges authorize penalties including death, life in prison or a term in prison for any number of years, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was seriously injured in a firefight with police before his Friday arrest, was charged in his hospital bed earlier on Monday.

