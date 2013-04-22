FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Boston bomber charged with using weapon of mass destruction
April 22, 2013 / 5:58 PM / in 4 years

Suspected Boston bomber charged with using weapon of mass destruction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors charged the surviving man suspected of bombing the finish of last week’s Boston Marathon with one count of using a weapon of mass destruction and one count of malicious destruction of property resulting in death, the Justice Department said on Monday.

The charges authorize penalties including death, life in prison or a term in prison for any number of years, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was seriously injured in a firefight with police before his Friday arrest, was charged in his hospital bed earlier on Monday.

(Corrects spelling of bombing suspect’s first name in third paragraph)

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

