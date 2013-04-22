FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston suspect won't be treated as enemy combatant: White House
#U.S.
April 22, 2013 / 5:16 PM / in 4 years

Boston suspect won't be treated as enemy combatant: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The ethnic Chechen college student suspected in the deadly Boston Marathon bombings will not be treated as an enemy combatant in the legal process, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Monday.

“He will not be treated as an enemy combatant,” Carney told reporters at a briefing. “We will prosecute this terrorist through our civilian system of justice. Under U.S. law, United States citizens cannot be tried in military commissions.”

Reporting By Mark Felsenthal; editing by Christopher Wilson

