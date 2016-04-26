Express Scripts CEO aims to keep Anthem as a customer

The office building of health insurer Anthem is seen in Los Angeles, California February 5, 2015. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co’s (ESRX.O) top executive said on Tuesday that despite its contract dispute with Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) over pharmaceutical price cuts Anthem says it is owed, it aims to keep the health insurer as a customer.

“We want to make clear that we are confident that we have negotiated in good faith,” Express Scripts Chief Executive Officer George Paz said during a conference call with analysts to discuss the company’s first-quarter earnings, which were announced Monday evening.