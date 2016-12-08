Short seller Citron's Andrew Left has turned his sights on Express Scripts Holding Co, calling the pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) the "culprit behind pharmaceutical price gouging."

Citron also set a price target of $45 on shares of Express Scripts. (bit.ly/2gGrUhy)

Shares of Express Scripts, the largest PBM in the United States, fell as much as 8.8 percent to $69.20.

Drug price increases have been a hot political topic among U.S. presidential candidates over the past two years. President-elect Donald Trump, in a Time magazine article on Wednesday, said he would "bring down drug prices."

"$ESRX is Philidor of the pharma industry. @therealdonaldtrump promises to fix drug pricing? Two words: EXPRESS SCRIPTS," Citron tweeted on Thursday. (bit.ly/2goUtlT)

PBMs like Express Scripts, which manage prescription drug plans for employers, have in recent years taken an increasingly aggressive stance in price negotiations with pharmaceutical companies, in some cases limiting access to rival drugs in specific categories in return for discounts or rebates.

"Express Scripts is a market force that uniquely puts medicine within reach by driving down cost of care and improving health outcomes," the company said in a statement on Thursday. "The vast majority of rebates we negotiate go directly back to our clients."

A former Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc executive and the former CEO of mail order pharmacy Philidor Rx Services were arrested last month on charges that they engaged in a multimillion-dollar fraud and kickback scheme.

Citron sparked the investigation into the relationship between Valeant and now-shuttered Philidor with a report issued in October 2015.

Shares of drugstore operator CVS Health Corp, which has a PBM unit, also fell 3.9 percent to $77.40.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Lisa Shumaker)