Express Scripts to divest some businesses, exit Germany, France
August 10, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

Express Scripts to divest some businesses, exit Germany, France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) said on Friday it plans to divest some businesses that are not key to its pharmacy benefit operations.

The company, which acquired rival Medco for $29.1 billion earlier this year, said it plans to divest its diabetic testing and related businesses, as well as some business units operated under its United BioSource subsidiary.

The company also said in a regulatory filing it plans to dissolve its joint venture in China, wind down its business in Germany and France, and leave its European headquarters in Amsterdam.

Reporting By Toni Clarke; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
