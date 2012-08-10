Express Scripts to divest some businesses, exit Germany, France

(Reuters) - Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX.O) said on Friday it plans to divest some businesses that are not key to its pharmacy benefit operations.

The company, which acquired rival Medco for $29.1 billion earlier this year, said it plans to divest its diabetic testing and related businesses, as well as some business units operated under its United BioSource subsidiary.

The company also said in a regulatory filing it plans to dissolve its joint venture in China, wind down its business in Germany and France, and leave its European headquarters in Amsterdam.