Worker injured during overhaul on Exxon Baytown gofiner: sources
January 22, 2014 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Worker injured during overhaul on Exxon Baytown gofiner: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A worker was injured on Wednesday after falling into a reactor while performing an overhaul on a shut gofiner unit at Exxon Mobil Corp’s (XOM.N) 560,500 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Baytown, Texas, according to sources familiar with operations at the refinery.

The worker, who is employed by a contractor hired by Exxon to overhaul the gofiner, might have been overcome by gases inside the reactor. He was talking while being transported to a Houston-area hospital, the sources said.

An Exxon representative was not immediately available to discuss the incident.

Reporting by Erwin Seba. Editing by Andre Grenon

