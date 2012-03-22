FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq still considering Exxon bidding ban
March 22, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

Iraq still considering Exxon bidding ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gasoline (regular grade) prices hover at one-tenth of a cent under the $5.00 mark at an Exxon station next to the Watergate complex in Washington March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is still considering whether to lift a ban on Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) bidding on new oil contracts imposed because of its dealings with the Kurdish autonomous region, Oil Minister Abdul Kareem Luaibi said on Thursday.

“We will discuss this issue in the ministry and the decision concerning it will be taken, God willing,” Luaibi told reporters. The central government considers deals with the Kurdish region to be illegal and has been angry at Exxon since the oil major announced a Kurdish exploration deal last year.

Luaibi repeated earlier remarks that Exxon had written to Baghdad to say it was suspending its work in the Kurdish region. Kurdish officials deny that Exxon has frozen its work there. The company has not commented publicly on whether it has suspended work in the Kurdish zone.

Editing by James Jukwey

