Exxon says considering Edmonton rail terminal to move Kearl crude
October 31, 2013 / 4:32 PM / 4 years ago

Exxon says considering Edmonton rail terminal to move Kearl crude

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is looking into building a rail terminal in Edmonton, Canada to move crude from its Kearl tar sands field to refineries in the United States, the company said on Thursday.

Production from the Kearl field is expected to ramp up to a peak by 2015, when Exxon would hope to move the crude via pipeline, including the proposed, but politically controversial Keystone XL pipeline.

Exxon said that out of prudence, it is looking at other logistical options to transport Kearl crude, including construction of a terminal in Edmonton to load the oil on rail cars for shipment to U.S. refineries.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

