Exxon reports leak in line at Baton Rouge, LA, refinery

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp reported a leak in a supply line on the T1 tower at its 502,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, that led to a release of benzene, according to a filing with the National Response Center.

The incident happened around 7:56 a.m local time on Monday. The line was isolated to stop the leak and the leak should be secured within an hour, the filing said.

The Baton Rouge refinery is the third largest in the United States.

