Exxon fixing crude line after oil sheen in Louisiana

The Exxon corporate logo is pictured at one of the company's gas stations in Arlington, Virginia, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - ExxonMobil Pipeline Company said on Friday that it had shut down a 12-inch pipeline carrying crude after finding an oil sheen in the water near Barataria Bay, Louisiana.

Exxon (XOM.N) said it planned to resume its operations later on Friday after repairs. The pipeline carries Heavy Louisiana Sweet crude from Empire in Louisiana’s southernmost Plaquemines Parish to Raceland in Lafourche Parish.

Exxon is working with regulators at the site of a “very light sheen, which was limited to the immediate area,” company spokeswoman Amber Gardner said in an email.

Gardner did not provide details on what caused the oil sheen or when it was discovered. She declined to give the capacity of the pipeline.

Federal pipeline regulator Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality declined immediate comment.

A spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Division Eight, which covers Louisiana, said it did not have information about the sheen, and added that the Coast Guard would look into it.

In April, Exxon reported a leak and 1,800 barrel oil spill from the North Line of the HLS pipeline system, and received a corrective action order from regulator PHMSA.

Traders in cash crude and oil products markets said there was no immediate indication that a shutdown of the small pipeline had affected prices of physical crude or products in the region on Friday.