Exxon Baytown gasoline unit output unaffected by leak: sources

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Production on the 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit at Exxon Mobil Corp’s 560,500 bpd Baytown, Texas, refinery was unaffected by a leak in ductwork on the unit, said sources familiar with plant operations on Wednesday.

The leak developed on Tuesday and was repaired by Wednesday afternoon, according to a notice the refinery filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Workers on the FCCU have repaired at least two leaks in a duct on the FCCU in the past 24 hours, the sources said.

One of the leaks released ammonia, nitrogen dioxide, particulates and more than 2,000 pounds of sulfur dioxide, according to the notice filed with the Texas commission.