FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 25, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 7 months ago

Exxon names environmentalist to board of directors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An airplane comes in for a landing above an Exxon sign at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016.Jim Young

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, named an environmentalist to its board of directors on Wednesday.

The company named Susan Avery, the former head of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and a former professor at the University of Colorado, Boulder, to its board, effective Feb. 1.

Exxon has come under repeated attack in the past year from environmental groups who claim the company hid research on climate change from the public.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.