7 months ago
Exxon Mobil discovers new oil reservoir offshore Guyana
January 12, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 7 months ago

Exxon Mobil discovers new oil reservoir offshore Guyana

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday drilling results from a third exploration well offshore Guyana showed a new reservoir containing 100-150 million barrels of oil equivalent.

The discovery at the Stabroek block is off a border region that is claimed by Venezuela in a territorial controversy dating back more than a century, even though the area functions in practice as Guyanese territory.

The Payara field discovery is about 10 miles (16 km) northwest of Exxon's 1.4-billion barrel Liza oil discovery.

The exploration project is led by Exxon, with Hess Corp and an unit of CNOOC Ltd also holding stakes.

Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

