A view of the swollen Yellowstone River two miles down stream from the site of the oil spill in Laurel, Montana, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Warner

WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it would join officials from Montana and other federal agencies on Wednesday to announce a "significant development" toward restoring natural resources damaged by a 2011 crude oil spill from a pipeline owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.

The announcement will be made in Laurel, Montana, at 10:30 a.m. EDT/1430 GMT, the department said in a statement.

In 2011, Exxon Mobil's 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River, releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135 million to clean up.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)