A view of the swollen Yellowstone River two miles down stream from the site of the oil spill in Laurel, Montana, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/John Warner

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, U.S. December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Oil mixed with water from an oil spill along the Yellowstone River is pictured in Laurel, Montana, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/John Warner

WASHINGTON An Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) affiliate has agreed to pay $12 million in natural resource damages to the federal government and the state of Montana to settle claims over a 2011 crude oil spill from one of its a pipeline, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

In 2011, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company's 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River, releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135 million to clean up.

