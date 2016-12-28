FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Exxon Mobil announces new gas discovery in Papua New Guinea
December 28, 2016 / 2:59 PM / 8 months ago

Exxon Mobil announces new gas discovery in Papua New Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Exxon sign is seen at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Norridge, Illinois, U.S., October 27, 2016.Jim Young

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp announced on Wednesday a new natural gas discovery in Papua New Guinea.

ExxonMobil said it has a 42.5 percent stake in the project, while the rest of the interest is owned by Oil Search Ltd and Santos Ltd, with Oil Search as the operator.

"We are excited by the results of the Muruk-1 exploration well, which confirms the presence of hydrocarbons in the same high-quality sandstone reservoirs as the Hides field that underpins the PNG LNG project," said Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company.

The PNG LNG Project is a 6.9 million ton per annum integrated LNG project operated by ExxonMobil PNG. The gas is sourced from seven fields, including the Hides, Angore and Juha gas fields.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

