a year ago
Exxon, Qatar Petroleum to look at giant Africa gas deal: Bloomberg
July 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Exxon, Qatar Petroleum to look at giant Africa gas deal: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign is seen at the entrance of the Exxonmobil Port Allen Lubricants Plant in Port Allen, Louisiana, November 6, 2015.Lee Celano

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] have teamed up to look at energy assets in Mozambique, home to some of the biggest natural gas discoveries in a generation, according to four people with knowledge of their plans as reported by Bloomberg.

The companies are considering buying stakes in gas fields owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and Eni SpA (ENI.MI), though no final agreement has been reached, Bloomberg reported.

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

