Exxon, Qatar Petroleum to look at giant Africa gas deal: Bloomberg

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Qatar Petroleum [QATPE.UL] have teamed up to look at energy assets in Mozambique, home to some of the biggest natural gas discoveries in a generation, according to four people with knowledge of their plans as reported by Bloomberg.

The companies are considering buying stakes in gas fields owned by Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) and Eni SpA (ENI.MI), though no final agreement has been reached, Bloomberg reported.

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy