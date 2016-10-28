The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, U.S. December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported a 38 percent drop in quarterly profit that still beat Wall Street's expectations as cost cuts partly offset declining crude prices CLc1.

Shares of Exxon were down 1.4 percent at 85.73 in premarket trading.

The company reported third-quarter net income of $2.65 billion, or 63 cents per share, compared with $4.24 billion, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 58 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings fell in all of the company's divisions, including the refining arm, which has generally bolstered profits when oil prices are low.

Production fell about 3 percent to 3.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Exxon's refineries processed about 2 percent less crude oil during the quarter than it did a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)