S&P, Dow rise on health stocks; Nasdaq weighed by Comcast
The S&P 500 and the Dow were back in positive territory as healthcare stocks outdid a drag from consumer discretionary stocks.
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) is weighing building a full-scale trading division as it looks to counter a more than two-year rout in oil prices, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The downturn in oil prices is prompting some Exxon executives to consider the case for establishing a trading division that buys and sells other producers' crude and refined products, as well as its own, the FT reported.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, is expected to report its third quarter results on Friday. (on.ft.com/2fjJ5bH)
The company was not immediately available for comment.
WASHINGTON Korean carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors Corp will pay $41.2 million to resolve a long running investigation by 33 U.S. states over the automakers' 2012 mileage restatements, state attorney generals said Thursday.
WASHINGTON New orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in September amid weak demand for computers and electronic products, which could temper expectations for an acceleration in business spending in the fourth quarter.