Exxon says will "cooperate fully" with spill investigation

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will “cooperate fully” with any investigation into the rupture of its Pegasus crude pipeline in Arkansas, which spilled thousands of barrels of oil, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel on Tuesday announced that his office had launched an investigation into the spill and its impact.

Exxon spokeswoman Kim Jordan also said the company was developing an excavation plan to dig down and repair the ruptured portion of the pipe. She said Exxon had no estimate yet on how long repairs would take or when the line would restart.