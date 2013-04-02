FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon says will "cooperate fully" with spill investigation
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
April 2, 2013 / 3:25 PM / 4 years ago

Exxon says will "cooperate fully" with spill investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will “cooperate fully” with any investigation into the rupture of its Pegasus crude pipeline in Arkansas, which spilled thousands of barrels of oil, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Arkansas Attorney General Dustin McDaniel on Tuesday announced that his office had launched an investigation into the spill and its impact.

Exxon spokeswoman Kim Jordan also said the company was developing an excavation plan to dig down and repair the ruptured portion of the pipe. She said Exxon had no estimate yet on how long repairs would take or when the line would restart.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.