Exxon has yet to excavate area of ruptured Arkansas oil pipeline
#Business News
March 31, 2013 / 6:55 PM / in 5 years

Exxon has yet to excavate area of ruptured Arkansas oil pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Sunday that crews at the scene of its crude oil pipeline spill in Arkansas had yet to excavate the area of the breach to determine the cause.

“I can’t speculate on when that will happen,” Exxon spokesman Alan Jeffers said. “Excavation is necessary as part of an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.”

Exxon also had no estimate on how long repairs would take or when the oil pipeline would restart. Exxon shut the line, which carries heavy Canadian crude oil from Illinois to Texas, on Friday when the leak was discovered.

Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Bernard Orr

