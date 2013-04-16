FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon removes ruptured part of Arkansas pipeline
April 16, 2013 / 12:15 AM / 4 years ago

Exxon removes ruptured part of Arkansas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spilled crude oil is seen in a drainage ditch near Starlite Road in Mayflower, Arkansas March 31, 2013. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said it has removed the ruptured portion of an Arkansas crude pipeline that leaked about 5,000 barrels of oil late last month.

The 52-foot (15.8 meter) section will be transported to an independent third-party laboratory for metallurgy testing, Exxon said.

The company had no estimate on when the pipeline would be repaired or when it would restart, company spokeswoman Kim Jordan had said on Monday afternoon.

The March 29 pipeline rupture sent crude oil through lawns and streets in a small housing subdivision in Mayflower, a town of about 2,300 people north of Little Rock.

Exxon had begun excavating the area around the breach more than a week ago to remove the damaged section.

The company said a final estimate on how much oil leaked will be provided once the pipeline is repaired and refilled.

Reporting By Kristen Hays in Houston and Koustav Samanta in Bangalore; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Nick Zieminski and Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
