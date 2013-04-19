FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon starts restoration work after Arkansas oil spill
#Environment
April 19, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 4 years

Exxon starts restoration work after Arkansas oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spilt oil from Exxon pipeline runs between homes in North Woods Subdivision in Mayflower, Arkansas in this April 1, 2013 photo released to Reuters on April 11, 2013. REUTERS/EPA/Handout

(Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it was beginning remediation and restoration activities as its transitions from its emergency response operations after the crude oil spill in Mayflower, Arkansas, last month.

The company said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), state and local authorities conducted an inspection and granted approval to start the new phase of operations in the North Main Street section of the impacted area.

The company’s Pegasus pipeline, which can transport more than 90,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude oil to Texas from Illinois, ruptured on March 29 and spilled 5,000 barrels of oil in a subdivision in Mayflower, about 20 miles northeast of Little Rock.

Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday that it had no estimate for the restart of the pipeline.

Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon; koustav.samanta@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: koustav.samanta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
