Exxon Mobil to pay New York $10.75 million for oil spill cleanup
#Commodities
April 7, 2016 / 4:10 PM / in 2 years

Exxon Mobil to pay New York $10.75 million for oil spill cleanup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Exxon Mobil Corporation is shown on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson -

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will pay $10.75 million to reimburse New York state for oil spill cleanup and petroleum contamination removal costs at eight gas stations, including some dating to the 1930s, state officials said on Thursday.

The payment will cover the New York Environmental Protection and Spill Compensation fund’s costs including interest at the eight sites, whose locations are scattered across the state.

Exxon also agreed to assume future remediation activities at four of the sites.

The settlement was announced by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. DiNapoli said the accord transfers responsibility for the cleanup “from taxpayers to the spiller, where it belongs.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

