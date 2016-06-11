FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Nippon Yusen to invest in EMAS Chiyoda subsea services JV
June 11, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

Japan's Nippon Yusen to invest in EMAS Chiyoda subsea services JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Japanese shipper Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has agreed to invest in EMAS Chiyoda, a subsea services joint venture between oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd and Chiyoda Corp, Ezra said in a statement late on Friday.

Singapore’s Ezra, through its EMAS AMC subsidiary, plans to sell a 10 percent stake in the joint venture for $36 million, while engineering company Chiyoda will sell a 15 percent stake.

Once the deal is completed, Ezra will hold 40 percent of the joint venture, Chiyoda 35 percent, while NYK will hold 25 percent. Ezra, one of the city-state’s many oilfield service firms hit by a challenging market, had completed the JV agreement with Chiyoda in March.

Ezra shares jumped 25 percent on Wednesday before trading was halted.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
