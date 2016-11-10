SEC charges EZTD with misleading investors

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israeli-based firm EZTD Inc must pay more than $1.7 million for misleading investors into trading binary options over the internet, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Thursday.

EZTD failed to disclose on its trading platforms that there was significantly greater potential for investors to lose rather than earn money, the SEC said in a news release.

EZTD agreed to forfeit approximately $1.5 million in revenues obtained from U.S. customers and pay a $200,000 penalty, the SEC said.